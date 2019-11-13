Mississippi College Professor of Law explains how the impeachment process works

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Past the headlines, many people may not understand the impeachment process. We’re on your side to break it down.
Impeachment means Congress thinks the president is no longer fit to serve and should be removed from office. It’s still in the inquiry phase, but it would take a lot of agreement from Congress to move past that.
Only two U.S. presidents have been formally impeached by Congress: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
No president has ever been removed from office through impeachment.
“This is a fascinating lesson in history and constitutional law," said Professor of Law at Mississippi College Matt Steffey. "I was teaching constitutional law during the Clinton impeachment. It may be a strain on the U.S. but it is a great example of constitutional law in action and we get to all watch.”
So we asked Steffey to give us a lesson on the impeachment process.
“It’s an elaborate way to fire the president, vice president or even appointed elected official,” noted Steffey.
But it’s nowhere close to that right now. Steffey puts it into a framework that you’re perhaps more familiar with: a criminal trial.
“It’s a political matter that looks like a legal matter,” Steffey explained.
The Constitution lays out the steps. An impeachment inquiry has to start in the House and some of those steps have already happened.
“If we’re thinking of it like criminal law, it’s the grand jury," Steffey said. "It’s more informal. It’s kind of the probable cause determination, whether by a majority vote there ought to be a full hearing.”
Wednesday will be the start of the public hearings. Still, it’s part of the House effort to gather the facts.
If the full House were to vote to move forward with articles of impeachment after hearings, it would move to the Senate.
“When things get more formal and more difficult," added Steffey. "The bar is higher. The Senate shall have the sole power to try impeachment. There’s going to be something that looks a lot like a trial.”
But as Steffey notes, it would take 2/3 of a vote from the Senate to impeach the president.
“It’s an extremely high bar and it can’t be just one party deciding,” said Steffey.
Mississippi Congressional delegation is reacting ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith previously said, “The Democrats’ impeachment resolution is biased and rigged to ensure the President, his legal team, and defenders are denied basic procedural and due process rights. The travesty is that there are more pressing issues Congress should be working on for the American people. Unfortunately, the Democrats have chosen, yet again, to pursue their own political vendettas. ”
