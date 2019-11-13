Man arrested after tossing narcotics out car window, running from police on I-55

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who threw narcotics out of a car window during a traffic stop was arrested Tuesday afternoon, confirms MBN director John Dowdy.
Dowdy says that an MBN agent saw a man driving and using a controlled substance on I-55.
When the agent initiated a traffic stop, the man tried to discard the narcotics by throwing them out of his window.
After the man stopped the vehicle, he got out and ran.
He was caught by the MBN agent with the added help of an off duty JPD officer and taken to a Madison County jail.
Several different controlled substances were found in the car and the suspect will be facing multiple drug charges.
His name has not yet been released.
The drugs were seized and taken to the State Crime Lab.
The investigation is ongoing.
