Kitchen stove malfunction causes small fire and gas leak at Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The malfunction of a kitchen stove led to a small flame and gas leak at Walton Elementary School around 10:15 this morning, according to Jackson Public Schools Spokesman Sherwin Johnson.
A school staff member extinguished the flame and the incident was immediately reported to the Jackson Fire Department.
Students and staff were evacuated and briefly loaded onto heated buses while fire officials investigated. The stove was disabled and the gas line was restored.
Students and staff returned to the school building within 20 minutes and were able to resume their regular class schedule.
There were no injuries and only minor damage reported to the kitchen area.
"We will continue to ensure our students are provided with a safe environment conducive to learning,” Johnson added.
