JSU men come up short at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Jackson State kept pace with American Athletic Conference foe, Tulane, on Tuesday night in the Big Easy before falling 88-79 in the matchup .For the third straight contest, Tristan Jarrett scored double digits for the Tigers, capping off his night with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. The junior also tallied 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Jayveous McKinnis put up double-digit points, scoring 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. McKinnis finished with a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. Cainan McClelland had his first double digit scoring night of the season, knocking down 5-of-7 shots for 13 points.
Jonas James and Venjie Wallis finished perfect from the free throw line as James was 4-of-4 and Wallis 8-of-8 . Wallis had eight points while James had 13 points.Jackson State was 28-of-61(46.0 percent) from the field and 10-of-24 (42.0 percent) from three point range. They shot 76 percent from the free throw line (13-of-17) and had 34 rebounds as a team.
The loss dropped JSU to 0-3 overall as they prepare for Saturday’s road trip to Dallas, Texas to take on Southern Methodist University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
