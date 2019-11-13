Jackson school seeing improvements during ‘Phase One’ of $65 million bond renovation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just over a year ago Jackson voters passed a $65-million-dollar bond issue to make repairs throughout the school district.
Some of that work is now underway at Wingfield High School.
“We’re excited that the students can have a fresh look compared to what they had prior,” said Don McCrackin as he showed off the repairs in the boy’s restroom at Wingfield High School Tuesday.
JPS’s Facilities and Operations Executive Director said the boy’s and girl’s restrooms are among the improvements at the school.
“Prior to the construction the facilities were in poor condition,” said McCrackin. “We replaced all new fixtures, including the lavatories, your sinks as well as your urinals and also new partitions”.
It is a new look for students who’ve waited years for upgrades.
Wingfield was allocated $800,000 for repairs. It includes LED lighting in the gym and auditorium, plumbing repairs and erosion control.
This is just one of the schools in “Phase One” of the improvement plan, which will cost $40 million dollars.
“This summer, seven high schools will be under construction with various projects. Two middle school and four elementary schools,” added McCrackin. “So the bulk of the work that’s associated with Phase One will begin starting in February."
A bond committee meeting providing updates on the projects and plans throughout the school district will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest Middle School with a repeat session Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cordozo Middle School.
Phase Two of renovations is planned for January 2020 - December 2020.
Phase Three is scheduled for completion in December of 2021.
