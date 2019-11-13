‘I heard a boom!’: Flora woman’s house explodes after she turned on stove and smelled gas

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials say that a home in Flora is a total loss after a fire on Bratton Road.
Martha Stigger said she turned on the stove Wednesday morning to “pull the chill out of the house.” She then went back to bed.
She wasn’t in bed long before she smelled gas, so Stigger got up and turned off the stove.
After that she grabbed a wrench and ran outside to turn the gas off.
Stigger said she yelled to her nephew to help and to call 911.
“And I went back inside the house after cutting the gas off and I just got inside the door when I heard a boom! So I turned around and came on out.”
Stigger said that on her way out of the house, her hair caught on fire.
“It don’t matter, I’ll buy a wig,” she joked. “Thank God I got out safe.”
No injuries were reported.
It took firemen about two hours to put the fire out.
Officials said the cause is still under investigation.
