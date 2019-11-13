Deputy Brad Sullivan ‘making friends’ in physical therapy months after critical injury

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputy Brad Sullivan is on the road to recovery months after suffering a critical injury in the line of duty.
“Brad is always making friends,” read a post on the Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan Facebook page Wednesday. “He and Kathryn Crawford share a passion for success in physical therapy.”
Sullivan can also be seen on the Facebook page smiling next to autographed football helmets from Coach Matt Luke of Ole Miss and Coach Joe Moorhead of Mississippi State.
According to Sullivan’s brother, the Madison County Deputy received a traumatic brain injury during a standoff in September.
Since then, law enforcement and celebrities from around the country have sent their well-wishes to Sullivan, including rocker Ted Nugent who said, “Hey Deputy Brad Sullivan, the Nugent family is praying for you and we salute you for your heroic warrior service.”
There have also been several prayer services for the Sullivan’s family.
“We, again, cannot thank each of you enough for all your prayers. Please continue to pray as we move to the next phase of his recovery,” read an update from the family in October.
Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, who visited Sullivan at the beginning of November, said that Sullivan is determined to walk out of the hospital in December and asks everyone to, "Please hold him up in your prayers.”
