Canton man sentenced for filing false insurance claims against cities of Brandon and Pearl

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man who attempted to defraud the cities of Brandon and Pearl will spend time in prison for insurance fraud.
Forty-three-year-old Rodriquez Sago pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of insurance fraud. Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Sago to three years to serve in prison with an additional three years to serve on post-release supervision.
Sago was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections in June following his indictment by a Rankin County grand jury. At the time of the crime, Sago filed false insurance claims that stated city workers who were landscaping city property caused several rocks to hit his windshield and damage it. The damage did not happen at the time he made the claim nor was the damage caused by the cities accused. Sago accused the City of Pearl for causing damages in June and July of 2017 and the City of Brandon in June 2018.
“We thank Judge Arthur for putting this con-artist behind bars so he can hopefully think about his senseless acts of filing these fictitious claims,” General Hood said.
