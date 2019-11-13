Canton man sentenced for filing false insurance claims against cities of Brandon and Pearl

Sago was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections in June following his indictment by a Rankin County grand jury. At the time of the crime, Sago filed false insurance claims that stated city workers who were landscaping city property caused several rocks to hit his windshield and damage it. The damage did not happen at the time he made the claim nor was the damage caused by the cities accused. Sago accused the City of Pearl for causing damages in June and July of 2017 and the City of Brandon in June 2018.