Bulldogs land top point guard in Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Deivon Smith will don the Maroon and White for the Mississippi State men’s basketball program next season as he signed his National Letters of Intent (NLI) announced Wednesday during the fall signing period.
Smith will join Ben Howland’s Bulldogs as freshman in 2020-21.
“I think Deivon is one of the best point guards I saw in the country all summer,” Howland said. “I’m incredibly impressed with him. His decision making and his athleticism are off the charts in terms of his ability to finish around the basket. With his quickness, I think he can be a premier point guard in the SEC.”
Smith, a 6-0 guard from Loganville, Georgia, is an explosive true point guard who is prepping under Geoffrey Pierce at Grayson High School. He is eighth ESPN Top 100 prospect and fifth player from the state of Georgia to commit to the Bulldogs during the Howland tenure.
Smith is an excellent passer with dynamic court vision who excels in transition and is an exceptional finisher with both hands in the paint. He also is an elite defender that is tough, crafty and smart.
Smith posted 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 steals per game during his junior season. His Grayson squad compiled a 25-4 record en route to the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship last season, and was a solid contributor to Grayson’s Final Four team in 2017-18.
Smith plays the AAU circuit for the Atlanta Celtics where his team won the Adidas Gauntlet U17 event in Birmingham last summer. He received over 20 Division I scholarship offers most notably Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Ole Miss and Oregon.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.