ALERT DAY: record-setting cold start Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: In the wake of the Arctic front, expect an extremely cold morning that will challenge long standing records. Add. Few minutes to get the car warmed up; morning 20s amid chilled sunshine will only be able to do so much – managing the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will begin to increase overnight – lows still fall to near freezing early, then rise to the middle to upper 30s by daybreak.
THURSDAY: Another cold start, yet not nearly as cold as Wednesday morning, in the 30s. A weak system will slip past the region through the day – eventually bringing up an opportunity of rain through the latter half of the day. We’ll stay chilly, in the middle to upper 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weak system will slip past the region – leading to clearing skies through Friday. Colder than normal temperatures will be here to stay through the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s; weekend sunshine will push highs back toward the upper 50s and lower 60s. Quiet weather will continue into next week as temperatures slowly modify back toward the lower to middle 60s.
