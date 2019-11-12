Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold weather continues. Alert Day tonight and tomorrow with lows by morning in the lower 20s. The record for Wednesday morning is 23 degrees, set back in 1907. Highs will reach the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, better than the 40 we had today. We’ll have sunshine mixed with a few clouds Wednesday. The next weather maker will bring us a slight chance for showers Thursday. Friday will be dry and sunny, but again chilly for this time of year. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s. This weekend will be sunny and little warmer, but not my much. High will be near 60 and the lows will be in the 30s. North wind tonight at 5mph and northeast at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 69 and the average low is 45. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:01pm. The record coldest maximum temperature for this date was 46 degrees, set back in 1898. So far today, we’ve only reached 40 for the high, so a new record has been set, to begin with.