MSU is seen as 3-touchdown underdogs against #4 Bama

“In a game where we are a three-touchdown underdog at home to one of the top teams in the conference and the country, I do not think you can go in playing not to lose, you have to go to the game trying to win. Whatever we have to do, by hook or by crook, in all three phases, if it is trick plays, if it is not trick plays, if it is doing what we do normally, but even better. We are not going to go into this game cautious. We are not going to go in nervous. We are not going to go in scared. We are go in to win the game,”said Moorhead.