MORA and UMMC host annual program recognizing organ donors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Medical Center’s Wall of Heroes is on display at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Chapel right now.
The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) and UMMC hosted the annual program, recognizing adult and pediatric organ and tissue donors.
As of October 28, 170 organs have been transplanted in 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 110 of them kidneys.
Gina Smith’s daughter was a donor.
“There’s a mother out there that could have if an organ donor donation would’ve saved my daughter," said Smith, "I would have wanted someone to donate to her. And so I just felt like that it was my way of, not only of sharing her, but helping somebody else.”
Another 1,300+ Mississippi residents are waiting for a transplant, and the national waiting list has more than 114,000 names. An average of 20 people die each day while waiting for an organ, and a new person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
