Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight, by around midnight. Rain will possibly mix with a little sleet or snow during the overnight hours, but will not cause any issues since temperatures will be above freezing. Wind chills will be in the teens by morning and stay close to that throughout Tuesday with gusty winds of 20-30mph and temperatures just a few degrees above freezing. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Winds will calm down tomorrow night and a Freeze Warning is in effect from 4pm Tuesday through 10am Wednesday with temperatures bottoming out in the lower and middle 20s by Wednesday morning. The record low is 23 degrees set back in 1907. Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures rebounding into the lower 50s during the afternoon. This is very unseasonably almost record breaking weather for this time of year. The average high is 69 and the average low is 45 this time of year. It’s doubtful Tuesday’s high temperature even gets out of the 30s. Northerly wind at 20mph tonight and Tuesday with even higher gusts. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 5:02pm. Remember the 4 Ps. People, plants, pets, and pipes will require being indoors or protected from this arctic cold snap. Please take precautions now and safely before the weather changes later this evening and overnight.