Mississippi Supreme Court temporarily halts trial of former JSU student accused of killing two women

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has temporarily halted the trial of a former Jackson State University student.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that James’ trial, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday, won’t begin until expert witnesses are available to testify.
The trial is now scheduled for Monday, November 18th, at 1 p.m.
Zebulum James, 25, is charged with killing Suzanne Hogan and Kristy Lynn Mitchell in a 2015 shooting spree.
Hogan was shot and killed at a Shell gas station in Jackson and Mitchell was killed the same night as she walked from the Durry Inn to a Logan’s Roadhouse off of County Line Road.
James is also accused of shooting at a Jatran bus, firing into a house and running over a man’s leg repeatedly with his car.
James has been ruled competent to stand trial despite being diagnosed with chronic paranoid schizophrenia.
Family members say James was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was 17-years-old, but was not taking his medication at the time of the shootings.
