Many Entergy customers affected by power outage
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 12, 2019 at 6:37 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 8:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy customers from multiple counties are currently being affected by power outages.

Entergy Mississippi says 2,297 customers are currently without power after brutal winds moved through the area Tuesday morning.

  • Adams - 49
  • Amite - 56
  • Attala - 36
  • Bolivar - 427
  • Claiborne - 7
  • Coahoma - 10
  • Copiah - 5
  • Grenada - 8
  • Hinds - 335
  • Humphreys - 3
  • Leake - 1
  • Leflore - 118
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Madison - 32
  • Panola - 427
  • Pike - 15
  • Quitman - 393
  • Rankin - 28
  • Sharkey - 2
  • Simpson - 13
  • Sunflower - 15
  • Tallahatchie - 17
  • Tate - 104
  • Tunica - 7
  • Walthall - 47
  • Warren - 103
  • Washington - 20
  • Wilkinson - 2
  • Other - 17

We will keep this list updated throughout Tuesday and Wednesday’s Alert Days.

