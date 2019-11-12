Many Entergy customers affected by power outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy customers from multiple counties are currently being affected by power outages.
Entergy Mississippi says 2,297 customers are currently without power after brutal winds moved through the area Tuesday morning.
- Adams - 49
- Amite - 56
- Attala - 36
- Bolivar - 427
- Claiborne - 7
- Coahoma - 10
- Copiah - 5
- Grenada - 8
- Hinds - 335
- Humphreys - 3
- Leake - 1
- Leflore - 118
- Lincoln - 1
- Madison - 32
- Panola - 427
- Pike - 15
- Quitman - 393
- Rankin - 28
- Sharkey - 2
- Simpson - 13
- Sunflower - 15
- Tallahatchie - 17
- Tate - 104
- Tunica - 7
- Walthall - 47
- Warren - 103
- Washington - 20
- Wilkinson - 2
- Other - 17
We will keep this list updated throughout Tuesday and Wednesday’s Alert Days.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.