JSU wants to end Southern’s win streak over Tigers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is back home this weekend and they play the top team in the SWAC west.
This week they play against Southern. The Jaguars are ranked ahead of Grambling.
The Tigers are coming off a loss where an offensive miscue and 28 points were scored on them. Coach Hendrick says it’s been years, and a win over Southern is overdo.
“We’ve got to beat Southern. I mean we haven’t beat Southern since 2013, in the regular season. And they’ve won 6 in a row against Jackson State. That’s another monkey, one of the monkeys that’s been on our back along with that one. And the Tennessee State, and a couple other things that we need to get off our back as a football program. If we’re going to rise to the level of what division is in this football program," said Hendrick.
Jalon Jones threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, he also rushed for over 130 yards.
The Tiger offense is winning in the trenches, but the defense will need to step up in this game.
