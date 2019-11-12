2 JSU linebackers arrested for robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State football players were arrested Monday on robbery charges.
Jakaiszer Glass and Carl Jones were arrested in Hinds County and charged with robbery.
Both players are linebackers for JSU from Greenwood, Mississippi. Glass is a junior who's played in every game, while Jones has had limited playing time.
Glass’s attorney Carlos Moore said they plan to plea guilty and vigorously fight the charges.
JSU said both student-athletes have been suspended indefinitely from the football team pending the outcome of their cases.
