Jackson State football player charged with manslaughter for deadly crash

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram police have arrested a Jackson State University football player on charges of manslaughter.
On October 29, 21-year-old Trevarus Clark was arrested in the investigation of a crash that killed 37-year-old Tiffany Harris of Byram.
Clark was driving a vehicle on Siwell Road near Byram Drive on April 18, when he struck Harris as she was walking near the road. Clark was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.
As the investigation continued, evidence led to the criminal charge, which was filed in August.
Clark was released on bond on Halloween. He is now awaiting his preliminary hearing before the case is sent to a Hinds County Grand Jury.
