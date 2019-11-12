Former Warren Co. bookkeeper sentenced to 8 years for embezzlement

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former bookkeeper for the Warren County Tax Collector’s office pleaded guilty to embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday.
Paula Hunt was sentenced to at least eight years in prison and ordered to repay the money she's accused of embezzling while working for Warren County.
Hunt was arrested in May 2019. Investigators said she embezzled over $140,000 by transferring money between multiple office bank accounts.
Hunt will be ordered to pay the money back after she is released from prison. The office has already recovered $50,000 in addition to money she was ordered to repay at the time of her sentencing.
