Former JSU student Zebulum James to go on trial for two random killings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State University student charged with killing two women in two metro area counties is set to be tried for one of those cases this week.
Zebulum James, now 25, will be in Judge Faye Peterson’s Hinds County Circuit Court Tuesday.
He’s charged with gunning down Suzanne Hogan at a gas station parking in Hinds County.
Minutes after that shooting, James is accused of shooting Kristy Lynn Mitchell to death in a restaurant parking lot in Madison County.
James has been ruled competent to stand trial despite being diagnosed with chronic paranoid schizophrenia.
