FIRST ALERT: Record breaking COLD Tuesday & Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our cold front has moved SE and VERY cold air is moving in... Temperatures are dropping rapidly and gusty winds over 30mph in places are making for brutal wind chills heading out the door. We’ll have the possibility of wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day, leaving us with a Wind Advisory through 6PM. We also have a Freeze Warning for the entire area this afternoon through 10AM Wednesday as below-freezing temperatures are likely for an extended period of time!