FIRST ALERT: Record breaking COLD Tuesday & Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our cold front has moved SE and VERY cold air is moving in... Temperatures are dropping rapidly and gusty winds over 30mph in places are making for brutal wind chills heading out the door. We’ll have the possibility of wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day, leaving us with a Wind Advisory through 6PM. We also have a Freeze Warning for the entire area this afternoon through 10AM Wednesday as below-freezing temperatures are likely for an extended period of time!
Power outages remain a problem state-wide due to our gusty winds, but slick roads are not a concern. Although we could still see a brief changeover to a wintry mix as this lingering precipitation moves out, accumulation will not be likely. We'll just want to keep an eye out for slick spots on elevated surfaces.
Today and tomorrow are ALERT DAYS as record breaking cold this afternoon and Wednesday morning is likely... Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 30s and Wednesday morning lows look to drop into the low 20s. Below-average temperatures will continue through the rest of the 7-day, but a gradual warm-up trend is expected in this time.
