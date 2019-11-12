1 dead, 2 detained after ‘domestic incident’ at DeSoto County home

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County deputies are investigating a “domestic incident” that turned deadly Tuesday.
Sheriff Bill Rasco says deputies were called to a home near Grazeland Road and Center Hill Road just before 8 a.m. They found a man in his mid-40s dead inside.
Rasco says two people are detained but no charges have been filed.
It’s not clear if or how the people in custody are related to the man.
Investigators have not released the man’s cause of death or his name.
Rasco says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to neighboring residents.
