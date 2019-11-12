Accused cop killer pleads not guilty to all counts in shooting deaths of two Brookhaven officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police officers Cpl. Zach Moak and Patrolman James White were gunned down last year responding to a call.
Today Marquis Flowers, the man accused in their brutal shooting deaths has plead not guilty to two counts of capital murder, a count of felon in possession of a firearm, and a habitual offender enhancement.
As District Attorney Dee Bates read the indictment out loud, Flowers stood silently in court between his attorneys, Kelsey Rushing and M.A. Bass. Family members of the victims were there, but there were very few others besides court officials and reporters there to see the plea.
The officers had responded to a call of shots fired around 5:00 a.m. on the morning of September 29, 2018, at a home located at 630 North Sixth Street. White was killed first, and as Moak attempted to help him and apprehend the suspect, he was shot as well.
Their last moments were recorded on body camera footage, though it has not been released. Cpl. Moak’s last words were, “Brookhaven, I’m going down.”
Investigators locked in on Flowers fairly quickly.
Flowers, who was on parole when he allegedly shot Moak and White, was shipped down from Parchman this morning and taken straight back. He is serving a six-year sentence for vehicle burglary.
