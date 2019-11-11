Whole Foods among businesses affected by Monday night water outage in Jackson

By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 11, 2019 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 10:38 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be a water outage starting around 9 p.m. Monday in Jackson.

The outage, due to a water main break, is scheduled for 4200-4299 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and 4300-4900 Old Canton Road.

The following businesses are expected to be affected:

  • Highland Village - the shops on the Old Canton Road side, including Whole Foods
  • Wolfe Fine Arts Studio
  • Chinn and Associates
  • Newk’s Eatery
  • Bank First
  • Morgan and Morgan
  • Albritton’s

When water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued for the outage area.

