Whole Foods among businesses affected by Monday night water outage in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be a water outage starting around 9 p.m. Monday in Jackson.
The outage, due to a water main break, is scheduled for 4200-4299 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and 4300-4900 Old Canton Road.
The following businesses are expected to be affected:
- Highland Village - the shops on the Old Canton Road side, including Whole Foods
- Wolfe Fine Arts Studio
- Chinn and Associates
- Newk’s Eatery
- Bank First
- Morgan and Morgan
- Albritton’s
When water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued for the outage area.
