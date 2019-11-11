Stewpot opening shelter doors to provide warmth during predicted cold front

Stewpot Opportunity Center. (Source: Facebook)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 11, 2019 at 2:35 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 4:10 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services is opening its Opportunity Center as a shelter ahead of a record-breaking cold front in the state.

The shelter will open starting the night of Monday, November 11, and will remain open until the temperatures warm up.

They’re asking for some items needed to accommodate those who take shelter there. Jill Buckley, Stewpot’s executive director, said they need coats, gloves, sweaters, scarves, coffee and breakfast items.

The Opportunity Center is located at 845 West Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39203.

