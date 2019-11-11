SEC Nation coming to Oxford for Ole Miss-LSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - SEC nation will make their way to Oxford this weekend.
The popular SEC Network show’s crew will be live in The Grove ahead of Ole Miss vs top-ranked LSU on Saturday.
Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow will be live beginning at 9 a.m. on the SEC Network. They'll open the pit for the crowd at 7 a.m.
It's the first time SEC Network has been at The Grove since last year's matchup with Alabama.
LSU represents the Rebels’ last home game of the season. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
