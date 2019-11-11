Police: Woman reports in-home stabbing, identifies son as suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his mother multiple times in the head.
Matthew McPherson is being charged with domestic assault, abuse and neglect for the alleged stabbing of his mother on Sunday.
The mother reported the incident around 11:30 a.m. saying her son stabbed her multiple times in her home on Bobo Lane. The arrest affidavit says the woman told police she was suffering from wounds to her head and body.
Investigators arrived at the hospital where the woman identified her son as the suspect in the case. According to the affidavit, she had stab wounds on her head, neck and abdomen and cut marks along her neck. She told them McPherson, who was living with her at the time, knocked her down and stabbed her several times with a sharp object.
McPherson was taken into custody on the scene.
