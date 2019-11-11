Pedestrian discovers man’s body in Jackson creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a creek. The body was located at the intersection of Galvez Street and Officer Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive.
The body was found just after 7:30 a.m. by a pedestrian traveling in the area.
According to police, the body was submerged in water. The Jackson Fire Department dive team responded to the scene to help with the recovery.
The victim is a man, but his identity is not being released at this time.
No additional information is available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.