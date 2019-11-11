Life after “The Voice” for Pearl native Zach Bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Small town musician Zach Bridges took the big stage for the first time on this seasons The Voice! From singing locally with his band to working with country music’s biggest star’s... the sky is the limit for this 28-year-old pearl native.
Zach Bridges’ love for country music grew at a young age. But it all changed when Bridges taught himself how to play guitar... and never stopped.
Even posting videos online for the world to see, and It didn’t take long before people started to notice his talent.
“It was kind of like a snowball rolling down a hill it just all picked up! I started writing all of my own songs and did a music video for my song Mississippi Road.”
Bridges works as an x-ray technician at the VA hospital and performs multiple nights a week around town... all with the full support of his bride, Taylor.
“I guess she saw something in me and saw my passion for music so she signed me up for The Voice!”
Next thing you know... Bridges quickly caught the attention of his Idol, Blake Shelton. Even making it through Battle Rounds.
“The whole time I was going into it with the mind set that I am just glad to be here.”
But intimately Shelton sent Bridges home during the Knockout Rounds.
“I was super proud to make it as far as I did.”
So what’s life like been like for Bridges since The Voice?
“Since I have been home and gigging and stuff my gigs are more crowded now and people spot me out in public and want to take pictures and stuff.”
With the support from his family, the community, and now a baby girl on the way Bridges says he is more excited then ever to see what’s next.
“At this point I am putting out new music as much as possible. In the meantime I will be posting videos and just try to reach all these new people with my new platform!”
