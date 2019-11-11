JSU senior named Rhodes scholar finalist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State university senior Jordan Jefferson was named a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship.
Jefferson is a political science major at JSU and also a wide receiver for JSU's football team.
The award provides an all-expense paid education to the University of Oxford in England.
"It’s really a dream come true," he said. "My mom planted the idea for this opportunity in my mind several years ago. So for me to make it to the next step is humbling, exciting and nerve-racking,” Jefferson said.
Out of 2,500 applicants, Jefferson is one of about 250 American finalists. A total of 32 U.S. Rhodes scholars will be selected--two from each district.
Jefferson would be JSU’s first ever Rhodes scholar.
