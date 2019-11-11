Frontier Airlines ending seasonal air service; will return spring 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced earlier this year that Frontier Airlines would be ending it’s seasonal air service at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) with plans to resume air service in the spring of 2020.
Seasonal air service provided by Frontier Airlines is scheduled to end Monday, November 11, 2019. The “seasonal air service” in this case refers to less than twelve (12) consecutive months.
“Frontier Airlines continues to express a great deal of happiness with JMAA and the Jackson market,” stated LaWanda D. Harris, Chairwoman of the JMAA Board of Commissioners. “Frontier is looking to transition into a year-round air service provider for JAN.”
Frontier has also maintained the expected return of air service at JAN to resume in the spring of 2020. For updates on Frontier Airlines flight information, passengers are encouraged to visit FlyFrontier.com.
