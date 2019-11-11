FIRST ALERT: Showers later today, dangerous cold by Tuesday morning

The big story will be the brutally cold conditions we’re anticipating Tuesday and Wednesday. Freeze watches and warnings have been posted for most of our area in this time frame and ALERT DAYS have been issued... Anticipate highs only in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon & lows in the low-mid 20s Wednesday morning. Wind Advisories are also in place tonight for the Lower Delta where wind gusts could reach 40mph, 20-30mph wind gusts will be possible for the rest of us. Due to these gusty conditions behind the front, feels-like temperatures will be in the teens heading out the door by Tuesday morning! Wind chills will not exceed the 20s tomorrow afternoon, before the teens return by Wednesday AM.