VA Medical Center provides free flu shots for vets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s a very humbling experiencing to help provide our veterans that protected our country with the vaccination to help prevent them from getting sick as well as spreading it to their loved ones,” Alexandria Alexander, a registered nurse.
She was happy to help patients at the V.A. Medical Center, Saturday.
Over 30 veterans and employees came by to get vaccinated.
“I’m hoping to come back next year and get another one,” said one vet.
Ruby Denson, family nurse practitioner, said the goal is to keep the virus from spreading.
“We would like for everyone to get vaccinated and to prevent any complications with long term illnesses. And we want to make sure that our staff is vaccinated as well because they care for our veterans,” said Denson
If you didn’t want to get out of the car, the nurses would come to you.
“We want to make it more convenient for the veterans. that’s why it’s a drive through so that we can come to them, and administer it, and they can just drive off,” said Alexander.
The VA Medical Center said they will host another drive thru flu shot event in December.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.