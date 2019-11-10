Tigers welcomed back to Baton Rouge with cheers, applause after win over Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team was greeted by loved ones and fans upon their return to Baton Rouge Saturday, Nov. 9 after defeating Alabama.
The No. 1 Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) came away with the 46-41 win over the No. 2 Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC). It was the fourth time this season LSU has beaten a Top 10 opponent. It was Alabama’s first home loss since 2015.
Among the fans eagerly greeting the Tigers was Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
