JPD: Man shot in leg, arm after fight with another man (Source: Google Maps)
By Josh Carter | November 10, 2019 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:32 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.

According to officials, a man was shot in the leg and arm after a fight with another man.

The victim’s wounds are not considered life threatening.

After the shooting, the suspect went to a nearby apartment complex.

The victim is said to know the shooter.

Updates will be provided to this story when available.

