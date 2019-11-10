JPD: Man shot in leg, arm after fight with another man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.
According to officials, a man was shot in the leg and arm after a fight with another man.
The victim’s wounds are not considered life threatening.
After the shooting, the suspect went to a nearby apartment complex.
The victim is said to know the shooter.
Updates will be provided to this story when available.
