Veteran’s Day ceremony honors Gold Star families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Programs honoring Veterans and the sacrifices of American's service members are underway across the state.
Gold Star families, those who lost active duty military in conflict, were remembered during a special Veteran’s Day Ceremony.
Jenny and Eddie Smith were joined by Governor Elect Tate Reeves in laying a wreath at the Soldiers Cross on the Two Mississippi Museum's Plaza. It was during a ceremony for Veterans Friday.
"It helps their healing process to go on and to do things to keep their memories going," said Smith.
The Gold Star family is honoring the life of their son, Marine Staff Sergeant Jason Rogers.
The Jackson native and Brandon resident died in Afghanistan in April of 2011.
"He was on his fifth deployment when he was killed two days before his birthday, his 29th birthday," said the Gold Star mom.
"It helps me to talk about him, helps all the families to talk about memories. It just keeps him alive, keeps their legacy going".
The Veterans Day Ceremony paid tribute to those in all branches of the military and those who died in service.
Gold Star Families were recognized during the event.
“There’s a little bit of grieving that goes on because it’s a remembrance no matter how long it’s been,” said MS National Guard Col. Rodney Harris. “There’s that brief moment but then there’s that moment of excitement to know that America still stands behind everyone of our service members, even in the time of their death”.
According to Mississippi National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lieutenant Colonel Deidre Smith, there are hundreds of Gold Star families in the state from all branches of service and the national guard.
