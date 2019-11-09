Rebels open season on the right note

Junior guard Devontae Shuler scored a game-high 20 points to lead Ole Miss on the offensive side of the court. The Irmo, South Carolina, native made seven of his 11 shot attempts and added a trio of rebounds to go along with two steals. Right behind Shuler was sophomore forward KJ Buffen, who tallied 16 rebounds with a career-high nine rebounds to fall just shy of a double-double. Classmate Luis Rodriguez filled the stat sheet despite only five points, tallying career highs in rebounds (6) and steals (3).