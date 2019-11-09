Parents charged in death of Clarke Co. teen after autopsy reveals injuries consistent with abuse

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Chief Deputy Barry White says two parents were arrested after their 16-year-old died with injuries consistent with abuse.
Allen and Shakeitha McGay have been charged in the case. White says the teen was taken to the hospital on October 30 and died 3:00 a.m. the next day. Authorities say the parents were taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed and were released that day. After results from an autopsy were returned, Barry says, the parents were arrested and charged.
The suspects each face a $150,000 bond, and according to white, more charges could be added.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.