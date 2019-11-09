MSU Police: Woman accused of falsely reporting crime on campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Mississippi State police arrested a woman for making a false report.
Karli Stringer was charged with false reporting of a crime. According to WCBI, social media posts circulated around campus about an attempted abduction.
An MSU spokesperson said those posts were not accurate and no such incident happened on campus.
However, the university could not confirm or deny if the person arrested is related to the social media posts, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
