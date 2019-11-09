MDOC probation officer facing child porn charge

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections has been charged with one count of child pornography in Petal.
Officials said Jeff Knight turned himself in at the Petal Police Department on Thursday.
Knight had his initial appearance in Petal Municipal Court on Friday, where his bond was set at $100,000. According to the Forrest County Jail roster, Knight bonded out.
Officials with the Petal Police Department said MDOC cooperated with the investigation that led to Knight’s arrest.
