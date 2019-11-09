Man charged with girlfriend’s murder in Chickasaw County

HOULKA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head Friday morning in Chickasaw County.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said the shooting happened at a home on Viola Street in Houlka.
The incident started as an argument and investigators believe this was a domestic situation, Meyers said.
The suspect surrendered himself to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3:30 a.m.
The sheriff said investigators interviewed the man.
Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said he was called to the scene and the body will be taken to Pearl for an autopsy.
The sheriff later identified the suspect as Eric Moore, 30, and the woman as Shauntinae Hardwick, 29, both of Houlka.
They have three children together and the kids were there when the shooting took place, according to the sheriff
The sheriff said the two had a relationship and were living together.
He said there was a witness inside the home when sheriff's deputies arrived.
Meyers said officers contacted Moore’s mother who in turn got in touch with her son and he agreed to surrender himself.
About two hours later, Moore went to his mother’s home and got in touch with the sheriff’s office. Deputies went to the home and made the arrest.
Moore is charged with murder.
