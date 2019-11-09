High School Football Week 12: Scores and Highlights

WLBT's The End Zone
By China Lee | November 8, 2019 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 11:56 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week Brandon Bulldogs take on the Pearl Pirates. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Pearl @ Brandon (WATCH)

Bay Springs @ Scott Central (WATCH)

Provine @ Ridgeland (WATCH)

Newton County @ Lanier (WATCH)

Brookhaven @ Forest Hill (WATCH)

Lawrence County @ Mendenhall (WATCH)

Morton @ Velma Jackson (WATCH)

Leland @ Pelahatchie (WATCH)

Brookhaven Academy @ Tri-County Academy (WATCH)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Greenville @ Madison Central (WATCH)

Petal @ Terry (WATCH)

