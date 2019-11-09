Gas company performing loud pressure tests in Clinton Saturday

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton officials have been notified by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Company that they will be performing a pressure test of gas lines near the electrical substation on Springridge Road in South Clinton on Saturday, November 9.
Pressure testing will begin at 9 a.m. and last for approximately three hours.
Southern Star Pipeline notes that the test will sound like a jet engine and will be quite loud. Residents in South Clinton should be aware of the loud roar resulting from the pressure test. This is not a city of Clinton test. Police Dispatch has been made aware of the test.
