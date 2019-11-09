Fight over gun ends with one man being killed in McComb parking lot

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department is investigation a fatal shooting.
Officers were called to the parking lot of V. K. Mart after a man had been shot Friday night around 10 p.m.
After an investigation, police discovered that a physical altercation began outside the store between Ronald Keith Cooper, 42, and Akshpret Punjab Singh, 23.
During the altercation, Singh pulled out a gun.
The two men then fought over the weapon and, during the fight, Singh was shot.
He would die at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
