Cold and Dry

A cold, Winter like day ahead... Starting out very cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30, meaning we are below freezing with widespread frost. The good news is that sunshine will be in full force. But despite the sun, highs struggle to reach 60 degrees all day. A nice warmup Sunday as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s along with pleasant sunshine. Showers return Monday in advance of our next cold front that will bring a shot of even colder air Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re projecting morning lows in the lower 20s by Wednesday morning. And due to the wind, it will feel like middle 20s during the day Tuesday. Stay with WLBT for the latest on this very cold pattern.