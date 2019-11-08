Mistletoe Marketplace raises much needed funds for citywide projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mistletoe Marketplace is in full swing with long lines waiting to shop for holiday gifts at the Trademart.
But behind all the glitz and unique items for sale are women who also are hard at work year round to better the lives for people in the community.
JPS Partners in Education Director Thea Faulkner knows the benefits of the works of Mistletoe Marketplace.
"I'm just grateful for their hearts and their hands, because they have truly been an amazing partner to us," said Faulkner.
The school district receives roughly a quarter of a million dollars each year from the Junior League of Jackson which hosts the annual shopping event.
“Recently they donated 1000 pair of pants for us,” said Faulkner. “They provide tutors for reading. They operate in several of our schools to provide for scholars who are insecure in that area to have backpacks of non-perishable food over the weekends and over holidays”.
Partners in Education is one of more than 30 projects that Junior League funds annually.
Mistletoe raises the funds for $100,000 in mini-grants for JPS teachers.
“By helping the community we are helping ourselves,” said Mistletoe Marketplace chair Brenda Hayes-Williams. “So it just works and in hand and that’s the mission, the whole meaning behinds Mistletoe Marketplace. It’s just to support and fund our community”.
Junior Leaguers volunteer their time and money with students in the district receiving free uniforms, school supplies, summer camps, tutoring and more.
"Mistletoe is a beautiful opportunity, but it's a party with a purpose," added Faulkner.
The shopping event raises more than $1 million dollars each year for the Junior League of Jackson’s citywide projects.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.