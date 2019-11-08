Mississippi police: Teen mom fractured slain son’s skull

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports the investigation has revealed the child also had brain bleeding and severe hemorrhaging when he was admitted to a Gulfport hospital in September. Gulfport police say 17-year-old Yakira Yaffa Nicole Caffrey didn't offer a reasonable explanation of how he was injured. She's charged with second-degree murder. The newspaper reports investigators determined the infant had been abused, and a coroner ruled the death a homicide.