Man arrested for putting skimmers on gas pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man they said placed skimming devices on gas station pumps.
Raul Gutierrez, 32, was taken into custody at a gas station in Jackson after someone reported that he was tampering with the pumps.
Gutierrez is charged with felony possession of a scanner/recorder for purposes of capturing debit/credit info, as well as malicious mischief, burglary tools possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
JPD did not specify which gas station the skimmer was located at.
