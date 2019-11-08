Madison County man sentenced to 25 years as habitual offender

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Tyrone Body will serve his sentence day for day. Body was convicted for burglary of a dwelling in Madison County in September.
He was arrested and charged with simple assault-bodily injury, simple domestic violence, felon carrying a concealed weapon, burglary of inhabited dwelling and simple assault.
Body was convicted as a habitual offender.
Madison County prosecutors say he barged through the locked door of his girlfriend's apartment in Canton.
He then assaulted her, breaking her nose.
